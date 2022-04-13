TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Up 464.2% in March

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,400 shares, an increase of 464.2% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

