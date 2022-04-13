Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tuniu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.