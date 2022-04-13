Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tuniu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
