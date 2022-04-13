Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.89. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.