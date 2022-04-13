UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 260.5% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UAPC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. UAPC has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About UAPC

UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.

