UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,050 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock traded down GBX 148 ($1.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,464 ($19.08). 941,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,247.98. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.