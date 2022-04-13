UBS Group Increases Dätwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) Price Target to CHF 414

Dätwyler (OTCBB:DATWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 400 to CHF 414 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dätwyler from CHF 443 to CHF 374 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
