UBS Group Increases Dätwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) Price Target to CHF 414

Dätwyler (OTCBB:DATWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 400 to CHF 414 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dätwyler from CHF 443 to CHF 374 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Dätwyler alerts:

About Dätwyler (Get Rating)

DÃ¤twyler Holding AG manufactures and sells elastomer components for health care, mobility, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It operates through Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Healthcare Solutions segment offers rubber components for prefilled syringes, pens, and injection systems; components and closures for injectable drugs in vials; and rubber components for blood collection systems, IV administration sets, disposable syringes, diagnostics and medical devices, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dätwyler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dätwyler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.