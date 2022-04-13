UBS Group Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.30

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

ING traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,440. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ING Groep by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

