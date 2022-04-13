UBS Group Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $140.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $99.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.59. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
