UBS Group Raises Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,685

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 1,655 ($21.57) to GBX 1,685 ($21.96) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.20) to GBX 1,590 ($20.72) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.40) to GBX 1,665 ($21.70) in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,305.60.

PUK stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. Prudential has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

