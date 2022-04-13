UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

