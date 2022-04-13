Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

UDMY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85. Udemy has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

