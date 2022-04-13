Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 49,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

