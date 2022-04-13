UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $23,990.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $23,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 206,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 209.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

