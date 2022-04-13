UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

UMH Properties stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 134,193 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

