UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

UNF opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646 shares of company stock worth $123,240. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UniFirst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

