UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.
UNF opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.
In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646 shares of company stock worth $123,240. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UniFirst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UniFirst (Get Rating)
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniFirst (UNF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.