Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
UL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 3,050,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. Unilever has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Unilever by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 638,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 224,289 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Unilever by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after buying an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.