Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

UL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 3,050,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. Unilever has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Unilever by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 638,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 224,289 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Unilever by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after buying an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

