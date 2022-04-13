United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,212,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after buying an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 150,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 96,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

