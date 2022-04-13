United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.38) to GBX 980 ($12.77) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

UUGRY opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

