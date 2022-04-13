United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.38) to GBX 980 ($12.77) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

UUGRY opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

