Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Up 357.1% in March

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of UTRX opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Unitronix has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

