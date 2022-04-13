Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.91. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.