UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will post $40.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.98 million to $46.59 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $206.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.95 million to $206.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $260.61 million, with estimates ranging from $258.14 million to $263.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE:UPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

