Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Upwork’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

