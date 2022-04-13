UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

URGN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,798. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,425 shares of company stock worth $79,078. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

