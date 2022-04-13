Utz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 76,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 83,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

