V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $76.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,987. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

