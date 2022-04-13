Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,660. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

