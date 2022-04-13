Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Valmet Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTC:VLMTY opened at 38.09 on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of 38.09 and a twelve month high of 40.21.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

