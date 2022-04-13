Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 3,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

