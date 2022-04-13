Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.