Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,736,213 shares valued at $59,408,486. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $410,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

VLDR stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

