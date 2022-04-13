Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VEOEY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 63,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

