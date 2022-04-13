Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veoneer by 1,568.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,001,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,462,000 after buying an additional 4,702,045 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth about $100,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,698,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,227,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after buying an additional 699,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Veoneer by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,242,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,569,000 after buying an additional 1,759,012 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNE remained flat at $$36.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Veoneer (Get Rating)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.