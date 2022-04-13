Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $635,213.92 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $635,213.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,091 shares in the company, valued at $49,419,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,255. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

