Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 4,638 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $237,743.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $419,067.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60.

Verint Systems stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 478,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,255. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -738.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,845,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.