Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.

Verint Systems stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -738.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,364. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $16,845,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

