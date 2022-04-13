Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.04. Veritone has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

