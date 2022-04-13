Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of VET stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

