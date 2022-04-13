Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,208. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.