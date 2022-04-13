Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 112,800 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRNA opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

