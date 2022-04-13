Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 59,720 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $254.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

