Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 507.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.61).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 342 ($4.46) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 437.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £927.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

