Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 838,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,369. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.