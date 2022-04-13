VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 2,164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CEY Get Rating ) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.51% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.