VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 2,164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.
