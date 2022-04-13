VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 342.9% in March

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

