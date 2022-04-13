Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 4,116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Viking Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

