Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 4,116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Viking Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.
About Viking Energy Group (Get Rating)
