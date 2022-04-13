Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a report released on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of VINC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 150,947 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

