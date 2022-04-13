Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

