VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,840. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 745,095 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63,935.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 534,498 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

