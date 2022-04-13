Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $24,012,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,279. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

