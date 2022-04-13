Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $15.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 159,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

